Coimbatore: Joyalukkas hosts solitaire show with De Beers Forevermark at their Coimbatore Stores. De Beers Forevermark, the world’s leading and trusted diamond jewellery brand, will showcase a collection of over 1000 diamond solitaires. These exquisite solitaires will be on display till July 2nd, 2022.

De Beers Forevermark’s diamonds are the world’s most methodically selected diamonds and Joyalukkas are known for their transparency, trust and quality. The partnership between the two brands is ideal as both believe in presenting the world’s best diamonds with the assurance of having the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds.

Commenting on the solitaire show, Baby George, CEO, Joyalukkas India Ltd, said, “Joyalukkas is privileged to showcase the world’s best diamond solitaires from De Beers Forevermark. Given the exclusivity and prestige that the diamonds carry, we are proud to associate with De Beers Forevermark and offer our customers a uniqueness that cannot be replicated. Our partnership is an affirmation of the trust and credibility that De Beers Forevermark has in the Joyalukkas brand.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amit Pratihari, General Manager, De Beers Forevermark India said, “We are excited to showcase our unique collection of diamond solitaires at Joyalukkas, a valued and trusted brand. Diamonds are always associated with memories and customers are sure to find those that are unique and special with our diamonds. We only offer the best diamonds as we ensure that they go through a rigorous process of selection, such that, only less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are eligible to become De Beers Forevermark diamonds.

What makes ownership of diamond solitaires unique is their timelessness-be it is earrings, necklaces or rings, all of which have strong appeal as authentic and proven designs. To own a rare and precious natural diamond is to have your own little piece of history that forever capture the irreplaceable emotion or priceless memory for each buyer and holds its value over time making it an ultimate symbol of love, commitment, achievement and self-expression — all of which natural diamonds promise.

The consumers’ inclination for solitaires is strong as they represent the ultimate standard of aspiration. Owning a piece of Mother nature, with a story as old as the earth is an emotion unparalleled, adding enduring and endearing value to the journey of each De Beers Forevermark diamond.

De Beers Forevermark’s collection of solitaries will be on showcase at Joyalukkas Coimbatore stores.