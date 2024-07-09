KALASHA FINE JEWELS A UNIT OF CAPS GOLD(Estd. 1901) SOUTH INDIA’S LARGEST BULLION DEALER BRINGS TO YOU AN EXTRAODINARY JEWELLERY EXHIBITION SHOWCASING THE EXQUISITE HANDCRAFTED FESTIVE AND BRIDAL COLLECTIONS CURATED BY APARNA SUNKU

Covai Post Network







THE RESIDENCY TOWERS, AVINASHI ROAD, COIMBATORE.

 KALASHA FINE JEWELS SHOWCASES IT’S EXQUISITE HANDCRAFTED JEWELLERY COLLECTION

AT THE EXHIBITION AT COIMBATORE WITH EXCLUSIVE OFFERS.

 MANY RENOWNED PUBLIC FIGURES AND PROMINENT GUESTS –

 Mrs. SHIMA SENTHIL ( Director – Rathinam Group)

 Mrs. Lakshmi Mohan ( MD Pricol Holdings )

 Mrs. Bhuvana Satish ( Owner of Sparklers badminton academy )

 Mrs. KEERTHANA MANOJ (Director, Karthikai textile mills )

 Mrs. Adv MURUGAMBAL SUNDARAVADIVELU ( First lady- Rotary District 3201 )

WERE PRESENT AT LAUNCHING OF THE EXTRAVAGANT EXHIBITION.

Coimbatore, 8th July Kalasha Fine Jewels hosted it’s the most extravagant and exclusive handcrafted jewellery collection at Coimbatore. The exhibition is specially curated for the upcoming Festive and Bridal season. The showcase is going to be there for 3 days i.e., 8th, 9th and 10th July.

The exhibition offers a complete range of jewellery designs along with an exhaustive collection of Gold, Diamond and Jadau truly making it a Luxurious paradise!

KALASHA treasures the concept of art on par with India most decorated work of gold, diamonds and polka.

ABHISHEK CHANDA- Director of Kalasha played the perfect host at the Exhibition leaving no margin unturned at the jubilant event of the elite.

The new conceptualized bridal jewellery introduced for the customers in Coimbatore includes the creative range of gold and diamonds that symbolizes the Indian Ethnicity. The range offers temple jewellery, elegant Diamond studded jewellery and bridal jewellery that are a must in every woman’s jewellery collection. Created while keeping the Indian essence in mind, the collection is all about the ancient looks & Indian ethnicity.

Speaking on the Occasion Mr. Abhishek Chanda – Director of Kalasha Fine Jewels said – “We are thrilled to present Kalasha Fine Jewels’ exquisite bridal range at today’s exhibition. Each piece in this collection is inspired by the elegance and grandeur of bygone eras, designed to make anyone who wears them feel like a queen. We hope these timeless pieces bring a touch of regal beauty to your special day.”