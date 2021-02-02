  • Download mobile app
Travel

Coimbatore

Kalhatty ghat road likely to be thrown open for traffic

Radhakrishnan D

February 2, 2021

Udhagamandalam: The steep Kalhatty ghat road connecting Ooty with Masinagudy,Mudumalai and beyond is likely to be thrown open for regular traffic soon.

Since it had become an accident prone road,a ban
had been imposed on traffic and for the last about two years,a check post had been opened
at Thalaikundah to prevent use of the road.The move had also been recorded in the Gazette.

Following some representations, a meeting was held at the District Police Office here on Tuesday,with the Superintendent of Police
Dr.V.SasiMohan in the Chair.

At the conclusion of the meeting an assurance was given by Dr.SasiMohan to consider favourably the re-opening of the road in consultation with the Collector of Nilgiris Ms.J.Innocent Divya.

Among the participants were representatives of the following associations.Mudumalai Tribal Welfare Association,Dr.Ambedkar  Public
Protection Sangam,Arunthathiar Welfare Sangam,Nilgiris District Farmers Association, Mahalir Sangams,Nilgiris Motor Drivers Union, Masinagudy Traders Association,Indian Drivers Association,Masinagudy Environment Supporters  Manram,Mudumalai Wildlife and Nature Protection Sangam, Rights Protection Kazhagam,Masinagudy Tourist Resorts Owners Association,Community Development  Trust and Ooty Drivers Association. At the discussions opinion was sought on permitting traffic with some regulations.

