18 Aug 2020, Edition - 1862, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Kalyan jewellery temporarily closed as over 50 staff tested Covid-19 positive

Covai Post Network

August 18, 2020

Coimbatore : Police have registered a case against the management of leading jewellery here under Tamil Nadu Epidemics Act, as 58 workers there tested Covid-19 positive in the last two days.

According to police, a customer was tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday last, following which nearly 90 workers there had undergone test and the results showed 58 were tested positive in the last two days.

The jewellery shop was temporarily closed for violating the Act, thus contacting a large number of persons with the virus and also for fumigation, they said.

All the infected persons were admitted to different hospitals and Covid Care Centre in the city.

With over 50 persons contacting the infection, the health department appealed to the people who had visited the shop in the last one week to undergo PCR testing.

The department has lodged a complaint late Monday evening against the management for negligence and also under Epidemics Act for turning the shop as major cluster for Covid-19.

Further investigations on, police added.

