08 Oct 2018, Edition - 1182, Monday

Coimbatore

Kavundampalayam residents wear ‘garland of petitions’ in protest

Covai Post Network

October 8, 2018

Coimbatore : Protesting against official apathy in resolving civic issues, a group of residents on Monday arrived at the District Colllectorate wearing a garland of petitions they had presented to the administration over the last four years.

The residents of various colonies in Ward VIII of the City Corporation in Kavundampalayam came to the collectorate being grievances day.

They said they were submitting petitions after those to the Collector, the Corporation Commissioner and even the Special Cell of the Chief Minister, to get their civic problems solved, including proper drainage facilities for the last four years.

However, no action was taken by the authorities to protect nearly 5,000 residents in these areas, they said.

As a last resort, they arrived with the petitions filed over the last four years in garland form so that the administration woke up and took steps immediately to find a solution.

