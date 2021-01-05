Kazakhstan’s stress on political stability

Covai Post Network

The high priority being attached by the Republic of Kazakhstan to the upcoming elections to its Majilis (lower chamber) of the

Parliament,was underscored by its Ambassador to India Yerlan Alimbayev here on Tuesday.

Addressing a briefing on the elections to a select gathering, comprising repesentatives of Indian political, academic and business circles, as well as the international media,he said that the upcoming elections are also important “for all our international partners,

especially strategic ones”. He explained “these elections are important not only for Kazakhstan, but also for our strategic partners

around the world, in particular for India because political stability is the nation’s commitment and guarantee”.

The event was held in a “hybrid” format with participation of more than thirty guests both in person and online.

The briefing participants were informed about the history of the political development of independent Kazakhstan, the democratic

reforms carried out in the country, as well as the preparations for the elections.

The guests were provided with up-to-date information on the main stages of the elections, the electoral process and legislation of Kazakhstan, the parties participating in the elections, as well as

measures to ensure the health and safety of all participants in the electoral process in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ambassador stressed that Kazakhstan is actively implementing a large-scale program of political reforms, one of the important tasks

of which is to hold elections in accordance with the highest international standards. For this purpose, in particular, the threshold for registration of political parties was lowered from 40 thousand to 20 thousand people, the legislation was amended to ensure a 30% quota for women and young people in the lists of candidates from political parties. The legislation ensuring freedom of assembly has

also undergone liberal reforms,he revealed..

A question-answer session followed.Most of them pertained to the development of bilateral relations during the Covid-19 pandemic.