KCP INFRA Limited Celebrates Epic Completion of GN Mills Bridge, a Landmark Achievement in Infrastructural Excellence

Coimbatore: After two decades of shaping India’s infrastructure, KCP has achieved an awe-inspiring feat with its latest project. We are delighted to announce the successful completion of the new bridge at GN Mills, Coimbatore, over National Highway 181. The bridge is now open to accommodate the vehicle traffic from July 1st, 2023.

K Chandra Prakash, Managing Director of KCP INFRA Limited, reflects on this achievement, highlighting the company’s rich history of constructing magnificent infrastructural wonders since 1998. He said “Our contributions have consistently addressed India’s evolving needs, including the construction of grand bridges, highways, and state-of-the-art facilities. The GN Mills Bridge stands as a shining testament to KCP INFRA’s unwavering commitment to excellence. By relieving congestion at the Kovundampalayam Junction, this bridge was purposefully designed to accommodate the future demand of approximately 100,000 vehicles daily, spanning an impressive 1 km length at an approximate cost of Rs.30 crores.

“The construction of the GN Mills Bridge posed formidable challenges, requiring us to work within a confined space, while minimizing disruptions. Nonetheless, our experienced engineers at KCP INFRA employed innovative techniques, ensuring the project’s timely completion. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the National Highways Authority of India and other associated departments for their invaluable collaboration in transforming this vision into reality. Together, we have created an infrastructural marvel that will benefit countless individuals every day.” He added.

At KCP INFRA LTD, we firmly believe that infrastructure forms the backbone of progress. The GN Mills Bridge exemplifies this vision, representing yet another epic achievement by KCP INFRA, since its inception in 1998. Through the construction of roadways, bridges, and transportation hubs, we actively contribute to the thriving growth of communities and commerce. With a legacy of over 20 years, we have established a reputation for delivering quality, efficiency, and foresight. Our ultimate goal is to continue meeting India’s evolving needs for the next two decades and beyond, ensuring progress is sustained well into the future.