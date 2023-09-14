KCP Infra Limited’s projects Receives Prestigious National Award for Smart City Excellence

Covai Post Network

In a momentous achievement, KCP Infra Limited a pioneering player in the field of smart city projects, has clinched the prestigious National Award for their exemplary work in Coimbatore.

The Housing and Urban Affairs Department of the Central Government conducted the selection process for awarding smart city projects on a national scale.This highly competitive endeavor saw participation from 88 cities across the country, all vying for recognition and accolades in the Smart City domain.

After rigorous evaluation and scrutiny, 52 cities were shortlisted for the final round of competition. In a resounding victory, KCP Infra Ltd smart city Projects undertaken for the Coimbatore Corporation emerged as the deserving recipient of the National First Prize Award in the “Build Environment” category. This remarkable achievement will be celebrated at the awarding ceremony scheduled for the 27th of September in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, under the distinguished leadership of the President of India.

KCP Chandra Prakash, the Managing Director of KCP Infra, expressed his elation and pride on this momentous occasion. He stated, “KCP Infra Limited has executed model road works in the RS Puram DP Road area, setting a benchmark for quality and innovation. Our infrastructure projects are on par with those found in European countries, and our clock tower in the roundabout area stands as a testament to our commitment to excellence.”

KCP Infra Ltd’s transformative initiatives encompass a wide range of developments, including pedestrian-friendly pathways, cycling platforms, a state-of-the-art boat house, and a picturesque floating bridge that spans Ukkadam Periyakulam and Valangulam. The KCP Infra has also introduced attractions such as Selfie Points, “I Love Covai,” a Children’s Park, and a Gymnasium.

Recognizing the magnitude of their contributions, the Coimbatore Corporation bestowed the honor of the National First Prize upon KCP Infra for their outstanding work. Furthermore, this achievement catapulted the Coimbatore Corporation to the top spot among South Indian cities.

This prestigious accolade coincides with KCP Infra Limited’s 25th anniversary in the construction industry, marking a significant milestone for the company. Their unparalleled contributions have set them apart as a distinguished construction entity at the national level. Notably, KCP Infra Ltd’ crowning achievement includes the construction of a 15-meter-high Thiruvalluvar statue featuring Tamil characters in Kurichi Pond. The media tower built by KCP Infra at the Coimbatore Racecourse area has also garnered widespread attention and acclaim.

KCP Infra’s commitment to excellence and innovation remains unwavering, ensuring that their string of achievements will continue to shape the landscape of urban development successfully.