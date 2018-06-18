Keerakadai.com to launch mini stores

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: After successful retail store for selling 40 varieties of greens, Keerakadai.com is now launching unique Mini Stores in the city to cater to the people at length and breadth of the city.

“The mini store will be one of its kind where fresh greens (Keerai) will be sold and have food items based on the greens such as vadai, soup, kozhukkattai, which will be displayed on all crowded places,” its Founder-CEO G. Sriram Prasad told reporters on Monday.

“To start with, it has tied up with four Nilgiris Super Markets in and around the city and will open 30 such stores across the city in a few days,” Prasad added.

Stating that this will be an excellent business opportunity for youngsters or retired persons, who can venture into this, he said that with a low investment of Rs. 2.5 lakh they can earn somewhere around Rs.20,000 to Rs.40,000 per month.

On future plans, Prasad said that Keerakadai will tie up with schools, malls, hospitals to provide healthy snacks and food made of fresh greens with medical benefits.

Currently we supply 1,000 bunches of fresh keerai to customers and the aim was to reach 3,000 to 5,000 bunches per day in the next three months.

“Similarly we aim to display and supply to provide 100 plus varieties of keerai from the present 50,” Prasad said.