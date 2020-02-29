  • Download mobile app
01 Mar 2020, Edition - 1692, Sunday
Kejriwal owes an explanation on allowing to prosecute Kanhia: Raja

Covai Post Network

February 29, 2020

Coimbatore : Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal owed an explanation that what compelled him to allow prosecution of CPI youth leader, Kanhiah Kumar on sedition charge, CPI General Secretary, D Raja said Saturday.

Kejriwal himself had told that the video on Kanhiah Kumar, was a doctored one after sedition charges were framed against him in 2016, Raja told reporters here.

He said that sedition charges was framed without any evidence and CPI was ready to fight the case both politically and legally.

On violence in parts of Delhi, Raja accused BJP of fomenting violence, which reminded of the 2002 Gujarat Riots. 

The Centre should immediately inquire the details about the violence and bring to book all those behind it, he said.

When pointed out that the needle of suspicion was pointed at former AAP councillor, Taheere Hussain, with alleged link with IS, Raja said that an detailed inquiry could be held in all angles so
that the truth come out.

On CAA, Raja said that this amended act will not not only affect the Muslim community but also the poor, downtrodden and Dalits alike.

The representatives of all opposition parties had met the President, Ramnath Kovind and pressed the need for repeal the act, he said.

On US President, Donald Trump’s two-day day visit, the CPI leader said that by this the only beneficiary was America as it got boost by expanding an huge market in India.

India has become a junior, subservient partner– Comprehensive Strategic Global Partner- without any benefit, Raja said. 

