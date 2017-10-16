Kerala hartal leaves bus passengers stranded

Passengers to neighbouring Kerala were left stranded, following cancellation of Tamil Nadu government buses due to one-day hartal today called by the Congress over daily price fixation of petrol and diesel prices. Nearly 40 buses ply daily to Kerala from Gandhipuram and Ukkadam bus stands in the city, with hundreds of passengers shuttling to Palakkad, Thrissur, Guruvayoor and Ernakulam.

Passengers had to face a lot of hardship due to cancellation of these buses for fear of attacks in Kerala. Though the authorities decided to run a bus with police escort, no passenger was willing to travel.

Buses from Kerala also did not come to the city. There were many passengers waiting to go to their native places for Diwali holidays, police said.