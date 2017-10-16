16 Oct 2017, Edition - 825, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Techies attacked on the outskirts of Bengaluru by close to 100 men for complaining about illegal cow slaughter to cops
  • Students canned in Kishtwar, J&K for defending the national anthem
  • Court has opened after a 2-day holiday, there is a strong possibility of the Talwars being released today: D. Maurya, Jailor, Dasna Jail
  • Boat capsizes in Panapur area of Chhapra in Bihar; 4 swim to safety and search is underway for 11 others.
Coimbatore

Kerala hartal leaves bus passengers stranded

Covai Post Network
October 16, 2017
Image credit : illustrative image

Passengers to neighbouring Kerala were left stranded, following cancellation of Tamil Nadu government buses due to one-day hartal today called by the Congress over daily price fixation of petrol and diesel prices. Nearly 40 buses ply daily to Kerala from Gandhipuram and Ukkadam bus stands in the city, with hundreds of passengers shuttling to Palakkad, Thrissur, Guruvayoor and Ernakulam.

Passengers had to face a lot of hardship due to cancellation of these buses for fear of attacks in Kerala. Though the authorities decided to run a bus with police escort, no passenger was willing to travel.

Buses from Kerala also did not come to the city. There were many passengers waiting to go to their native places for Diwali holidays, police said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Behind the Madras Observatory lie the imperialist designs of the East India Company
October 14, 2017

For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Have you lost the will to have sex? You aren’t the only one
October 13, 2017

Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Bok Choy
October 16, 2017

Bok Choy cultivation was first done in China. Bok choy is used in many dishes due to its crisp texture, sweet flavor and nutritional value. It is also known as white cabbage. The C...

Read More