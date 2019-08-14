Keralaite held for bid to outrage teenager’s modesty

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An employee in a bookshop in Karamadai in the district was arrested on Wednesday on charges of attempting to outrage the modesty of a teenage girl.

The girl, studying in ninth standard, had gone to purchase some notebook a couple of days ago and the employee, Muneer from Thrissur in Kerala, attempted to misbehave and outrage her modesty, police said.

The girl reported the incident to her parents, who immediately lodged a complaint with police, who registered a case under POCSO.

He was arrested and remanded and lodged in the Central Jail.