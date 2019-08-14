  • Download mobile app
14 Aug 2019, Edition - 1492, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questions communication restrictions in J&K, and rejects Govt’s ‘normalcy’ claim in J&K.
  • ‘Priyanka Gandhi aide’ beats up journos in UP
  • India, China must respect each other’s core concerns: Jaishankar
Travel

Coimbatore

Keralaite held for bid to outrage teenager’s modesty

Covai Post Network

August 14, 2019

Coimbatore : An employee in a bookshop in Karamadai in the district was arrested on Wednesday on charges of attempting to outrage the modesty of a teenage girl.

The girl, studying in ninth standard, had gone to purchase some notebook a couple of days ago and the employee, Muneer from Thrissur in Kerala, attempted to misbehave and outrage her modesty, police said.

The girl reported the incident to her parents, who immediately lodged a complaint with police, who registered a case under POCSO.

He was arrested and remanded and lodged in the Central Jail.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿