Keralite held with 8kg ganja at Gopalapuram checkpost

Coimbatore : A man from Kerala was arrested on Monday at Gopalapuram check post in Pollachi in the district for trying to traffic ganja to his State.

Based on a tipoff, police checked a Kerala State transport bus proceeding to Palakkad around 8 am.

They searched a bag of M Abdul Hakkim of Malappuram district and found 8kg ganja in it, police said.

He is said to have confessed that the contraband was sourced from a person at Usilampatti in Madurai and was being taken to Kerala.

Hakkim (57) was produced before a city court and remanded in judicial custody, police said.