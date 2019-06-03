  • Download mobile app
Keralite held with 8kg ganja at Gopalapuram checkpost

Covai Post Network

June 3, 2019

Coimbatore : A man from Kerala was arrested on Monday at Gopalapuram check post in Pollachi in the district for trying to traffic ganja to his State.

Based on a tipoff, police checked a Kerala State transport bus proceeding to Palakkad around 8 am.

They searched a bag of M Abdul Hakkim of Malappuram district and found 8kg ganja in it, police said.

He is said to have confessed that the contraband was sourced from a person at Usilampatti in Madurai and was being taken to Kerala.

Hakkim (57) was produced before a city court and remanded in judicial custody, police said.

