Coimbatore : KG Hospital and its Chairman , Dr G Baktavatsalam has been awarded “Emeritus Teacher Award” and “Award for Excellence in Teaching for DNB Programme” by The National Board of Examinations, New Delhi

Dr Bakthavatsalam received the awards presented by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at the award function held at New Delhi on September 21st 2018 . Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J.P.Nadda was also present at the event.