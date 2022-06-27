Khelo India: Isha Samskriti brings home 2 bronze medals

Covai Post Network

Isha Samskriti students won 2 bronze medals at the national level Khelo India Games bringing pride to Tamil Nadu. Inba Tamilan won bronze in the Chuvadukal while Padmeshraj achieved the feat in Meypayattu in the Martial Arts category. Around 180 athletes from all over the country competed in 25 different sports in the category.

Isha Samskriti in Coimbatore offers students a wide range of traditional arts including Yoga, Bharatanatyam and Carnatic music among others. Isha Samskriti alumni, who have undergone many years of rigorous training in the traditional arts, are now offering the arts worldwide under the banner of ‘Project Samskriti’.

Khelo India Games aim to revive the culture of sports at the grassroots in India to find and promote talented young athletes. The 2021 edition of the Games was held this month in Panchkula, Haryana.