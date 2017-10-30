KMCH holds thoracoscopy workshop

A one-day workshop on thoracoscopy and other pleural procedures, ‘Taping 2017’, was organised by Kovai Medical College and Hospital yesterday. The workshop organised by pulmonology department of KMCH, was an academic programme aimed at budding pulmonologists.

Practising pulmonologists and postgraduates participated in the workshop which was meant to upgrade their practical skills and knowledge through a series of short lectures and hands-on sessions using live animal tissues.

Course co-ordinator and KMCH Consultant Pulmonologist Dr S.Santhakumar said, “Thoracoscopy is an immensely useful and safe diagnostics as well as therapeutic tool useful for any aspiring interventional pulmonologist.”

KMCH Chairman Dr Nalla G Palaniswami said was proud to foster a culture of constant innovation in clinical practice and appreciated the team for its knowledge-sharing event.