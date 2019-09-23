KMDK to support DMK and Congress in by elections

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Kondunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) Monday said that it will extend support to the candidates of DMK alliance in the coming by-elections in Vikravandi and Nanguneri Constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, KMDK General Secretary, E R Eswaran said that the party will support Congress candidate in Nanguneri and DMK candidate in Vikravandi constituencies in the by-polls scheduled for October 21.

KMDK had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in DMK alliance and its candidate, A K P Chinraj won from Namakkal constituency.