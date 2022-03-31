Kodi Kaatha Kumaran is close to our hearts: Sadhguru on Tiruppur revolutionary

Covai Post Network

“Nearly 3-4 generations fought (for India’s Independence) but most of those names are unfortunately unheard of. It’s very important that we respect and are grateful for what the previous generations have done for us (because) a nation that lives without gratitude will not go far,” said Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation speaking about his social media initiative of “bringing one revolutionary alive” for the next 75 days to commemorate India’s 75th anniversary of Independence. “As a part of India 75 Amrit Mahotsav, I will be bringing one revolutionary alive in the social media. Please share this with your friends and above all express your gratitude for those who laid down their lives, for those who sacrificed their youth to make India what it is today.”

His first video was dedicated to Tiruppur Kumaran who was born into a weaver family in Chennimalai (present day Erode) in Tamil Nadu. Describing Kumaran’s passion for his country, Sadhguru said, “When the Independence movement started gaining momentum, Kumaran became deeply inspired and involved in Mahatma Gandhi’s principles and ideals.” Kumaran’s Desha Bandhu Youth Association attracted thousands of youth from in and around Tamil Nadu. In his tribute to the Tiruppur revolutionary, Sadhguru explained how he came to be remembered as ‘Kodi Kaatha Kumaran’. “In protest of Mahatma Gandhi’s arrest in Bombay, there were riots and demonstrations across the country including Tamil Nadu. There was one such procession in Tiruppur which Kumaran took part in. Protesters were singing patriotic songs like Subhramanya Bharati’s “Acchamillai, Acchamillai’ which means I have no fear. They also waved the Indian national flag, which was banned at that time. The police grew angry and led a brutal lathi charge in which many were lethally injured.”

It is said that though Kumaran’s skull was fractured during the brutal crackdown, he refused to let the national flag touch the ground. “He lost his life the next day at the young age of 27. Even today, he is fondly remembered in Tamil Nadu as “Kodi Kaatha Kumaran”, which means Kumaran, who guarded the honour of our national flag,” said Sadhguru. He also revealed Isha’s special connection with Kodi Kaatha Kumaran: “This incident in Tiruppur happened just on the banks of Noyyal river. Noyyal river passes very close to the Isha Yoga Centre, and hence Kodi Kaatha Kumaran is very dear to our hearts.”

To mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence from British rule, Sadhguru will release videos about lesser known freedom fighters who participated with passion and commitment in India’s struggle for independence. Apart from Tiruppur Kumaran, Sadhguru has also released videos about Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru; Komaram Bheem; and Jhalkari Bai.

Sadhguru is currently on a 100-day lone motorcycle journey of 30,000 km across 27 nations spanning Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East as part of his global initiative to Save Soil from extinction. He will enter India on the 75th day of his journey carrying the Indian national flag.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. It is being celebrated under five main themes: Freedom struggle, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] to commemorate India’s 75th year of Independence.