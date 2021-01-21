Koundampalayam flyover works in slump; People dissatisfied

Covai Post Network





Construction of a wide flyover on Koundampalayam began in March last year. The bridge works increased the traffic congestion on Mettupalayam Road in the mornings and the evenings. In this situation, the first traffic change was announced on January 8 and buses and cars were diverted on the Mettupalayam Road.

Due to the change in traffic, there was heavy congestion in areas including Vellakkinar section, Thudiyalur and Kanuvai. The traffic was diverted to speed up the completion of the flyover. In the meantime, despite the traffic change, the work on the Koundampalayam flyover is still in a slump. People have been dissatisfied with the same.

According to motorists, only two-wheelers are allowed on the road. In some places, two-wheelers pass through nearby streets, blocking the passage of vehicles. People are suffering in various ways. We were hoping that the works would be completed soon but the works are still going on even after the traffic change, the public says.

According to National Highways Department officials, the work has been progressing “very fast” without any interruption after the traffic change. The work is expected to be completed in two more months, they said.