Kousalya to move SC, will fight till parents are punished

Ooty : Expressing shock on Madras High Court verdict commuting the death sentence and the release of her father, C Kousalya, the wife of murdered Shankar Monday said she would go for appeal to Supreme Court against the verdict.

“Verdict is unjust to the blood bath of Shankar. It is shocking and disappointing”, Kousalya told reporters at Coonoor, about 20 Kms from here, reacting to the High Court verdict.

She also said that the State government should have taken more serious approach to this case and there was a lot of difference in the approach with me when the case was going on in Tirupur Court and High Court, she said.

“Howeverr, I have not lost confidence in the Judiciary and my legal battle will continue,” Kousalya said and expressed hope that the State government will move to Supreme Court and she would not hesitate to join the legal battle.

Besides, doubts arise as the verdict was given in an urgent manner, particularly during the total lock down period due to Covid-19 scare, she said.

Stating that she wanted Chinnasami and Annalakshmi (her parents) to be punished, Kousalya said that she will fight till Shankar gets justice.

“If my parents are not guilty of murder, then Shankar would have been alive today,” Kousalya, working in a defence establishment, said.

High Court on Monday acquitted Chinnasamy, the prime accused in the 2016 Udumalpet Shankar, murder case, claimed to be honour killing and set aside the death sentence awarded by the trial court in Tirupur in Decemhber 2017.