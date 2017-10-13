Krishna College student arrested for assault of student with a club

A 19-year-old college student was arrested on Friday for allegedly injuring another student during a clash on Thursday night at Press Enclave in Kovaipudur.

According to police, the student, Aditya of Sri Krishna Arts and Science College attacked Ranjithkumar with a wooden club. Previous enmity was said to be behind the attack.

Ranjit, in order to save himself, scaled the wall of a house and hid in the terrace, after he was chased and attacked with the club, resulting in injuries on his face and shoulder. He is being treated in a private hospital.

Police arrived at the scene around midnight and after conducting preliminary inquiry asked seven students to vacate from their rented accommodation.

Based on a complaint, Aditya was arrested on in the evening. He would be produced before court for remand, police added. Meanwhile, the owner, who rented out the house, has reportedly given an undertaking that he would not give his house for rent to college students in future.