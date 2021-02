Covai Post Network

Police have arrested a labourer who sexually harassed a girl under the POCSO Act. Rizwan (32) hails from Al Amin Colony, south of Coimbatore and works as a coolie. Rizwan allegedly sexually harassed an eight-year-old girl who came to a shop in the Laripet area.

He also threatened her to not reveal the incident to anyone post sexually harassing the girl. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint post the girl confiding in them about the ordeal. Riswan was arrested yesterday.