19 Aug 2020
Coimbatore

Labourer arrested under POCSO for impregnating minor in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 19, 2020

Coimbatore : A 26-year-old man was arrested on charges of impregnating a minor girl in the promise of marrying her in Karamadai, some 30 Kms from here.

According to police, suspicious about the behaviour of the 14-year old girl, her mother took her to a hospital, where the doctors confirmed three months pregnancy.

Further interrogation revealed that one Shivalingam, a labourer had promised to marry her and had sexually abused repeatedly over the last few months.

As police received the information that the family is planning their marriage on August 21, it was stopped.

Based on the complaint, Shivalingam was arrested under POCSO and lodged in the Central Jail here.

