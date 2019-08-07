Landslide, fallen trees disrupt traffic on Ooty- Mysore highway

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

OOTY : Vehicular traffic was disrupted on the Ooty-Mysore Highway last night, with three trees falling across the road at Pykara and a landslide at Hanumapuram in the Nilgiris district due to heavy rains being experienced over the past five days.

Three trees fell across the road last night blocking the movement of vehicles, particularly buses from neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka.The trees were removed by workers in the early hours of Wednesday and the traffic was cleared, official sources said.

However, a landslide this morning at Hanumapuram resulted in fresh disruption of traffic At some places the road also had big craters. Sand bags were placed on the roadside and vehicles were allowed from one side, resulting in jams on either side.

The tourist arrival to the district was almost nil following the torrential rains for the last few days.

Meanwhile, the district administration declared holiday for educational institutions in Kundah, Pandalur, Udhagamandalm and Gudalur taluks for the third consecutive day, following heavy rains, official sources said.

The district has received a total of 1,374 mm rain as recorded at 7 AM Wednesday, with the average reading 80.82 mm, they said.