Law students’ poser to Mersal crew

A section of law students on Tuesday offered Rs. One crore to the producer of the Tamil movie Mersal and actor Vijay if they proved that medical facilities were free in Singapore.

“If they fail to prove, the producer and the actor should give us Rs.One crore for giving wrong information to the public through their film,” the students said in their petition to the police.

“By giving false information, the film is instigating people against the Government. The movie also says that hospitals should be constructed in the places of temples. They have spoken against the Hindu place of worship,” they said and added that the actor through the scene where he enters the temple with chappals on has denigrated the sanctity of the place of worship.

They urged the police to register a case against the movie director, Atley, actors Vijay Joseph, Vadivelu and producers Thenandal Films for giving false information and hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Meanwhile, Hindu Makkal Katchi President Arjun Sampath also objected to the way the film has projected digital India and GST.