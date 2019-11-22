  • Download mobile app
23 Nov 2019, Edition - 1593, Saturday
Lawyers observe fast over TNPSC norms on recruitment of civil judges

Covai Post Network

November 22, 2019

Protesting against the TNPSC norms for recruitment of civil judges, the advocates of Coimbatore Bar Association Friday boycotted the court proceedings and observed one-day fast here.

The lawyers raised slogans against the norms prescribed by the TN Public service Commission which said that applicants who do not possess knowledge in Tamil may also apply.

The association has more than 3,000 members in the city, and over 1,000 lawyers in Pollachi, Sulur, Madukkarai, Mettualayam and Valparai in the district.

The court proceedings were affected following the agitation.

