03 Nov 2017, Edition - 843, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Targeting doubling of farmers’ income in five years: PM Modi
  • India is the most preferred destination for investment: PM Modi
  • India is one of the fastest growing economies of the world: PM Modi
  • Ready to work with India to promote bilateral relations: China
  • IRCTC case: ED issues notice to Tejaswi Yadav to join the probe on 13th November
  • Chennai Rain: Power cut in water logged areas
  • Sensex hits a record at 33,692.58, Nifty at new peak of 10,461.70 in opening trade
  • Chennai Rains: More than 200 mm of rain recorded in Chennai in last three days
  • Considering to designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism: White House
  • New York attacker was ‘soldier’ of ISIS
Coimbatore

Lemon Tree Hotels forays into Coimbatore

Covai Post Network
November 3, 2017

Lemon Tree Hotels, a hotel chain leader in the mid-scale sector, has opened it property in Coimbatore. The hotel was inaugurated by Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Vanitha Mohan today.

Managed by Carnation Hotels, the strategic hotel management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels, has tied up with Lakshana Consultants and Hoteliers.

Lakshana Director Vijayakumhar from the family of SNR Sons Charitable Trust said, “Being a progressive industrial district and the second largest software producer in Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore has great business potential and a much-needed refreshing brand like Lemon Tree.”

Lemon Tree Deputy Managing Director Rattan Keswani, who is also Director of Carnation Hotels, said the team saw great business potential in Coimbatore and `are delighted to extend our footprint here’.

It operates 44 hotels across the country and aim to touch 100 by 2022. Five hotels would be launched in the next six months, besides one in Kathmandu and another in a neighbouring country.

The Group policy is to set aside 16.5 per cent of its jobs for differently abled persons in each of its hotels and another 4 per cent is for those who have not been able to go beyond primary education.

Located in Kalapatti, the 61-room hotel has a 24X7 coffee shop, a recreation bar, a large conference room, fitness gym and an outdoor swimming pool.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Vyapam scam: Shivraj Singh Chouhan is not out of the woods yet despite the CBI’s clean chit
November 3, 2017

On Wednesday, a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation cleared Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a Vyapam case, his Bharatiya Janata Party felicitated him in Bhopal. Speakers describ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Activating Your Chakras for a Healthy You – ​​Manipoorak Chakra ​
November 1, 2017

Asans are not exercises. They are the gradual process of evolution in the body effectuated under sanidhya of a Guru. They are to be performed gently and with internal awareness. A ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Signs You Are Not Getting Enough Salt; Keep A Check!
November 3, 2017

Our body is a complex system nourished by various nutrients and minerals; an excess or deficiency of any essential element can take a toll on our health. Sodium is one such essenti...

Read More