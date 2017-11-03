Lemon Tree Hotels forays into Coimbatore

Lemon Tree Hotels, a hotel chain leader in the mid-scale sector, has opened it property in Coimbatore. The hotel was inaugurated by Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Vanitha Mohan today.

Managed by Carnation Hotels, the strategic hotel management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels, has tied up with Lakshana Consultants and Hoteliers.

Lakshana Director Vijayakumhar from the family of SNR Sons Charitable Trust said, “Being a progressive industrial district and the second largest software producer in Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore has great business potential and a much-needed refreshing brand like Lemon Tree.”

Lemon Tree Deputy Managing Director Rattan Keswani, who is also Director of Carnation Hotels, said the team saw great business potential in Coimbatore and `are delighted to extend our footprint here’.

It operates 44 hotels across the country and aim to touch 100 by 2022. Five hotels would be launched in the next six months, besides one in Kathmandu and another in a neighbouring country.

The Group policy is to set aside 16.5 per cent of its jobs for differently abled persons in each of its hotels and another 4 per cent is for those who have not been able to go beyond primary education.

Located in Kalapatti, the 61-room hotel has a 24X7 coffee shop, a recreation bar, a large conference room, fitness gym and an outdoor swimming pool.