Leopard kills goat on city outskirts

Panic gripped Theethipalayam village on the outskirts today when the residents found that a goat was killed reportedly by a leopard. To add to this was that the leopard also attacked another goat injuring it seriously.

According to police, a goat tied near a house was killed, while another had severe injuries. Villagers informed forest department officials about this and said the leopard could have come to the area around 3:30 am. Forest officials noticed pug marks near and around the body, they said. Search is on for the leopard.