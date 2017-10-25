25 Oct 2017, Edition - 834, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
FLASH NEWS
  • According to protocol we will invite, to attend or not to attend is up to him: Ramalinga Reddy, Home Min, Karnataka
  • Missing Pak Journalist Zeenat Shahzadi Fighting For Jailed Indian Found After 2 Years
  • As part of govt he shouldn’t have written it: Karnataka CM on Hegde’s letter asking not to include his name in Tipu Jayanti celebration
  • IMA TN objects to how doctors in govt hospitals & medical community has been projected in Mersal: Pres, Indian Medical Assoc, Tamil Nadu
Coimbatore

Leopard kills goat on city outskirts

Covai Post Network
October 25, 2017

Panic gripped Theethipalayam village on the outskirts today when the residents found that a goat was killed reportedly by a leopard. To add to this was that the leopard also attacked another goat injuring it seriously.

According to police, a goat tied near a house was killed, while another had severe injuries. Villagers informed forest department officials about this and said the leopard could have come to the area around 3:30 am. Forest officials noticed pug marks near and around the body, they said. Search is on for the leopard.

