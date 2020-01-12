Leopard stuck between bushes rescued in Coimbatore district 

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Forest department officials have rescued a leopard, which was stuck between bushes in Mullankadu resereve forest on the outskirts.

The leopard was noticed by some tribals yesterday evening and informed the department officials, who rushed to the spot coming under Poondi in Boluvampatti forest range.

The officials, along with the department staff, freed the leopard aged around five, after lifting and clearning the bushes by an earth mover.

The animal was then released to the jungles.