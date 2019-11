Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Nov 28 : A district court here today sentenced four persons to undergo life sentence and acquitted six others involved in a murder case in Pollachi five years ago.

The prosecution case was that one Ashokan was murdered by a 10-member gang on June 29 in 2014 and the case was going on in the 5th Additional District Court here.Delivering the judgement, Judge T H Mohamamed Farooq awarded

life sentence to four main accused and acquitted other six.