Life-term convict escapes from Coimbatore hospital

Coimbatore : A murder convict undergoing treatment in the Government Hospital here after cutting his wrist, managed to escape early today.

Selvaraj (31), undergoing life sentence for a murder case some three years ago, had cut his wrist and also consumed mosquito repellant in a bid to commit suicide three days ago in his cell in the Central Prison here, allegedly due to strained family life.

He was rescued by cell mates and rushed to the Government hospital where he was undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Selvaraj, from Sankari in Salem district, was found missing from the hospital early Tuesday and a manhunt was on, police said.