08 Oct 2018, Edition - 1182, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- ISI agent arrested from Nagpur, Maharashtra who used to work at Brahmos Unit and leak info to ISI
- Amidst protest against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, Devaswom board chief meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
- SC issues notice to Central Government and Election Commission, seeks update on NRC of Tripura
- J&K votes today: Boycott call by NC, PDP has been rejected. People have come out in large numbers to cast vote
- Voting in first phase of J&K civic polls today
- Narendra Modi-EPS meet may pave way for BJP-AIADMK alliance in TN
- Relief for Chidambarams in Aircel Maxis case, matter adjourned for 1st November, Interim protection to continue
Lightning strikes 100-year-old ‘monkey puzzle tree’ in Ooty garden, bid on to douse fire
Covai Post Network
October 8, 2018
Ooty : Panic gripped the famous Government Botanical Gardens here on Monday, when a 150-ft-tall tree started burning after lightning struck it.
Some tourists and gardens workers ran away after the lightning and thunder and noticed the over 100-year-old ‘Monkey Puzzle tree’ burning from the top and flames going down into the trunk.
Despite rain and fire and rescue personnel trying to douse the fire, the inside of the trunk continued to burn, official sources said.