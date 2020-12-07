Lions club Coimbatore Hill City bags several awards

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Lions club of Coimbatore Hill City bagged maximum number of awards for the year 2019 -20.

The Lion of the year award went to Nithis Kuttan and Priya Giri, which was presented to them at a function held at Lions Leadership Institute Kuppavapalayum in Annur.

Dr .Srinivasagiri was presented with outstanding Regional Chairman award while outstanding Pro award went to S Prabhakaran, who was also chosen for the best district Chairman award for pediatrics cancer awareness programme.

Best treasurer award went to Saravanaraja.

The club as a whole received excellence award presented by Lions Division 324B5 Governor Dharmaraj.