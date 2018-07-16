16 Jul 2018, Edition - 1098, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt over suicide by almost 700 farmers in the state
- Terrorists opened fire upon a police post guarding the house of NC leader at Murran Pulwama, 1 cop martyred, 2 guards injured
- Major Aditya Case: J&K authorities refuse to quash FIR, wants all states involved
- Petrol becomes cheaper by 11 Paise, Diesel by 14
- NIA Court sends Asiya Andrabi and two others for 30 days judicial custody
- Even doing ‘Puja’ has become difficult here, says PM Modi in Midnapore
- J&K: Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara as 1 terrorist was gunned down while 2 army men were injured in the firing
- Income tax raids at SPK Company and Expressway Private Limited in Chennai as major tax evasion is being suspected
- Bombay HC is set to begin hearing on Col Purohit’s discharge plea in the 2008 Malegaon blast
- SC refuses to stay Centre’s notification introducing pictorial representation on tobacco-related packets
Liquor worth Rs. 1.5 lakh stolen from TASMAC outlet
Covai Post Network
July 16, 2018
Image credit : Illustrative image
COIMBATORE: Miscreants broke open a TASMAC outlet at Nachipalayam near Podanur and escaped with liquor bottles worth Rs. 1.5 lakhs on Saturday night.
The burglary came to light when the owner saw the broken shutters. He immediately checked the supervisor of the outlet, K. Krishnakanth, who had locked the shop on Saturday. When Krishnakanth checked the outlet, he found around 140 bottles missing.
Based on Krishnakanth’s complaint, the Madukkarai police registered a case.