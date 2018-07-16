Liquor worth Rs. 1.5 lakh stolen from TASMAC outlet

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE: Miscreants broke open a TASMAC outlet at Nachipalayam near Podanur and escaped with liquor bottles worth Rs. 1.5 lakhs on Saturday night.

The burglary came to light when the owner saw the broken shutters. He immediately checked the supervisor of the outlet, K. Krishnakanth, who had locked the shop on Saturday. When Krishnakanth checked the outlet, he found around 140 bottles missing.

Based on Krishnakanth’s complaint, the Madukkarai police registered a case.