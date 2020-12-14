Local farmers stage protest; Arrested

Covai Post Network

Local farmers staged a protest in solidarity with the farmers in Delhi outside the Covai Collectorate. More than 100 farmers were arrested by the police.

For the 19th consecutive day, farmers have been protesting asking for the new farm laws to be repealed. The farmers in Delhi have been garnering support from various political organisations and outfits.

In this regard, All India Farmers Association held a protest outside the Covai Collectorate this morning. Their demands included that not only the farm laws be repealed, a compensation of Rs 1 crore needs to be given to those farmers who had died. They raised slogans to this effect. S Panilisamy, VR Palinisamy, Thirunyanasammandam, Periyasamy and Shanmugham of the association were among several others who participated in this protest.