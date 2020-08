Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: August 31 (Monday) will be a local holiday in the Nilgiris ,on account of Onam.

Stating this in a press note issued here on Monday,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said that all the government offices and educational institutions will remain closed. However the district treasury and sub treasuries will function with essential staff.

In lieu of the holiday, September 12 (Saturday) will be a working day.