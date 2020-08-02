  • Download mobile app
02 Aug 2020
Travel

Coimbatore

Lockdown brings Nilgiris to a standstill

Covai Post Network

August 2, 2020

Udhagamandalam. Life in the Nilgiris came to a standstill on Sunday following all sections of the society strictly adhering to the norms laid down,as part of the total lockdown imposed by the government to combat the Corona virus.

With people staying indoors and autorickshaws ,
taxies,buses etc not plying, all the roads wore a deserted look.

Practically all the business establishments remained closed.

Even roadside hawkers were not seen.

An overcast sky and a steady drizzle accompanied by a chill breeze marked the day.

