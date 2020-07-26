  • Download mobile app
26 Jul 2020, Edition - 1839, Sunday
Coimbatore

Lockdown rules obeyed in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

July 26, 2020

Udhagamandalam : The last lockdown for the month in the Nilgiris was ,on Sunday, as successfully imposed as the earlier ones,with people from all walks of live extending their total cooperation.

While the people stayed indoors,all forms of transport including autorickshaws and taxies were off the roads.

All the commercial establishments in different parts of the district including Ooty,Coonoor, Kotagiri ,Kundah, Gudalur and Pandalur remained shut.Consequently all the roads wore a deserted look.

Security personnel maintained a tight vigil,to prevent violation of lockdown norms.

