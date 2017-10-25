Logi Connect expands bonded trucking service operation to Coimbatore

As part of its newly launched Logi Connect, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has expanded its dedicated bonded trucking service operations from Coimbatore–Irugur Concor ICD to Kempe Gowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR).

The first shipment from the City via Bengaluru airport shipped to Quebec, Canada on October 5, an official release said here on Wednesday.

With a proven safety record of its route to and from Tirupur under the Knitwork Connect BLR project, Coimbatore exporters are guaranteed that their consignments will be transported via road in an efficient, safe and highly process-driven manner.

Exporters in Coimbatore can be assured that their air freight will reach its ultimate destination quickly, efficiently and in a cost-effective manner.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) will be the terminal operator in Coimbatore and BIAL plans to initiate more routes to neighbouring cities in the near future, it said.

Stating that Logi Connect works in collaboration and consultation with its partners to address enhanced catchment area connectivity, it said the operational team assures that the product is handled with reliability from origin to point of uplift on the flight.

The service aims to provide customers the peace of mind of knowing that their product is being delivered intact.

This project will further increase the overall cargo tonnage from the airport and with state of the art technology and improved communication, Logi Connect offers exporters multiple advantages.