25 Oct 2017, Edition - 834, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • According to protocol we will invite, to attend or not to attend is up to him: Ramalinga Reddy, Home Min, Karnataka
  • Missing Pak Journalist Zeenat Shahzadi Fighting For Jailed Indian Found After 2 Years
  • As part of govt he shouldn’t have written it: Karnataka CM on Hegde’s letter asking not to include his name in Tipu Jayanti celebration
  • IMA TN objects to how doctors in govt hospitals & medical community has been projected in Mersal: Pres, Indian Medical Assoc, Tamil Nadu
Coimbatore

Logi Connect expands bonded trucking service operation to Coimbatore

Covai Post Network
October 25, 2017

As part of its newly launched Logi Connect, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has expanded its dedicated bonded trucking service operations from Coimbatore–Irugur Concor ICD to Kempe Gowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR).

The first shipment from the City via Bengaluru airport shipped to Quebec, Canada on October 5, an official release said here on Wednesday.

With a proven safety record of its route to and from Tirupur under the Knitwork Connect BLR project, Coimbatore exporters are guaranteed that their consignments will be transported via road in an efficient, safe and highly process-driven manner.

Exporters in Coimbatore can be assured that their air freight will reach its ultimate destination quickly, efficiently and in a cost-effective manner.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) will be the terminal operator in Coimbatore and BIAL plans to initiate more routes to neighbouring cities in the near future, it said.

Stating that Logi Connect works in collaboration and consultation with its partners to address enhanced catchment area connectivity, it said the operational team assures that the product is handled with reliability from origin to point of uplift on the flight.

The service aims to provide customers the peace of mind of knowing that their product is being delivered intact.
This project will further increase the overall cargo tonnage from the airport and with state of the art technology and improved communication, Logi Connect offers exporters multiple advantages.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Liquor Lovers Association — celebrating booze
October 24, 2017

The recent formation of 'Liquor Lovers Association' at Annur has come as a rude shock to many. The association gives a clear picture of the involvement of its members and their com...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Five new malaria vaccine targets identified
October 25, 2017

US scientists have identified five malaria vaccine targets that have the potential to reduce the parasite’s ability to invade blood cells. Malaria is a disease caused by a pl...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Herbs for Detoxification: Cleanse Your Body from Within
October 25, 2017

When was the last time you detoxed? If you have been planning to go on a detox diet or cleanse your system by eating light, now is the right time. With the change in season, the bo...

Read More