Look out for two for the murder of auto driver

Coimbatore : Police are on the look out for two persons on charges of beating an auto rickshaw driver to death in Sulur.

According to police, one of the accused, Shaktivel who was a close friend of the driver Masanam had borrowed some money from him anfortnight ago.

Masaman reportedly scolded Shaktivel for the delay in returning the money.

Angered over the incident, Shaktivel along with his friend had gone to the house of Masanam and assaulted him with an iron rod on his chest and head, resulting in his death on the spot..

As Masanam was not not seen for an unusually long time, his father had gone to his house

and seen his son lying in a pool of blood and lodged a complaint with.Sulur police, who rushed to the spot and took custody of the body which was sent to the Government hospital here for postmortem..

A hunt is one for the culprits.