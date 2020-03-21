Look out for two persons for attempting to trigger violence in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 21 : Police are on the look out for two persons, for attempting to create communal tension through their posts in the social media with regard to pro and anti CAA protests in the city.

Based on an information, police collected the posts by one Kalyanaraman on the Facebook page stating that a situation was emerging for a communal violence in the city , an official release said Saturday. “Some thing dangerous is going to happen in Tamil Nadu,” he said in his two page on ‘Kalyanaraman 17 hours’ post, based on which a case was registered against under IPC Section 505 (ii)) (intent to incite) and

further investigations on, it said.

Similarly, a case was registered against one Shahjahan Abdul Khader for attempting to trigger communal violence and disturb harmony by his Facebook post. These posts come when police are taking all out efforts to prevent the escalation of communal violence in the city, which remained calm for the last five days, in the aftermath of the attacks on SDPI and Hindu Munnani functionaries and hurling of petrol bombs on Mosque and Hindu Munnani office,as a follow up to the Pro and Anti-CAA protests some 10 days ago, police said.