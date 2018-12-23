  • Download mobile app
23 Dec 2018, Edition - 1258, Sunday
Coimbatore

Look out for vehicle which mowed down a leopard to death on outskirts

Covai Post Network

December 23, 2018

Coimbatore : Police are on the look out for vehicle which had mowed down a three-year old leopard to death near Anaikarai  on the outskirts late Saturday evening.

The carcass of the female leopard was found lying on Anaikatty-Mangarai Road in rural limits and it was suspected this to be a hit and run case by an unidentified vehicle, police said on Sunday.

On information Forest Department officials rushed to the spot and had recovered the leopard with serious injuries on the hind legs.

After carrying out postmortem this morning, the body was burnt in the nearby jungle area, police said, adding that search was on to identify the vehicle that killed the animal.

