April 5, 2019
Coimbatore

Lookout for alleged rapist stepfather

Covai Post Network

April 5, 2019

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Police are on the lookout for a person who had allegedly been sexually assaulting his 9-year old step daughter for some time now in Pollachi.

The girl, whose mother had married one Paramasivan (34), is said to have narrated her agony to her class teacher, who in turn lodged a complaint with Child Helpline and All Woman Police Station.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Paramasivan under the POCSO Act, police said.

Search is on to trace the accused.

