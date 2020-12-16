  • Download mobile app
16 Dec 2020, Edition - 1982, Wednesday
LPG gets costlier in back-to-back hikes; Consumers fume

Covai Post Network

December 16, 2020

With the second revision this month, the total cost of a non-subsidised cylinder has gone up by Rs 100, much to the shock of the consumers. A non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder now costs ₹710 in the city. It is also not uncommon for consumers to shell out a bit extra to those who come deliver the cylinder.

It is being learnt that a few agencies are cancelling bookings and are asking consumers to make fresh ones. Others are collecting the deficit cash from customers, who have paid the previous bill amount online. However, this has been called out as unfair practices when consumers are buying cylinders at non-subsidised rates.

LPG prices are usually revised in the beginning of the month.

