Madukkarai-Kurumbapalayam bridge opened

Coimbatore : Local Administration minister, S P Velumani today inaugurated the new bridge connecting Madukkarai Market with Kurumbpalayam.

The bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs.50 lakh.

Similarly, Velumani opened the newly laid tar road to Sri Dharmalingeshwaran temple for the benefit of the people coming to the temples from various places.

The cost of the road was Rs.one crore.

The minister also visited the brimming Noyyal river and water flow in the Rajavaikkal, due to rains being experienced for the last two days.