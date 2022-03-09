Mahashivratri celebrations: 4-day Folk Art Festival concludes at Isha

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Folk artists from more than 10 hill villages surrounding the Isha Yoga Center performed on the final day of the Folk Art Festival organized by Isha as part of Mahashivratri celebrations. Artists from Thanikandi, Madakkadu, Patiyar Kovilpathi, Mullangadu and Vellapathi among other villages brought the audience to their feet with their traditional music and dance performance at Adiyogi. Their performance was well received by a diverse audience from all parts of Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring states, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Earlier, students of Isha Samskriti delivered a folk performance to an appreciative audience. Anna Dhanam was offered to all after Adiyogi Divya Darshanam.

The 4-day Folk Art Festival which began on March 5 concluded yesterday. Karagattam, kavadi attam and therukoothu were among the traditional arts performed by artists during the 4-day festival.