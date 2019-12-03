Main accused in gang rape of minor girl surrenders, lodged in jail

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The main accused in the gang rape of a minor birthday girl six days ago in the city surrendered before the Mahila Court here, which remanded him to 14 days judicial custody.

Police have already arrested four persons of the six member gang, who had bodily lifted the 17-year old XI standard student, after assaulting her boy friend while they were returning from a park in Seeranaickenpalayam after celebrating the birthday on the night of November 26.

The girl had narrated incident, which was videographed by the gang, to her mother, and a complaint was lodged with All Women Police station, following which four locals were arrested the next day for the crime.

As a special team was searching the remaining two, one Manikandan, said to be the brain behind the crime, surrendered before Mahila Court Judge, Radhika Tuesday morning.

The judge remanded Manikandan to judicial custody till December 17 and was lodged in the central jail.