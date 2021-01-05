  • Download mobile app
05 Jan 2021, Edition - 2002, Tuesday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • BJP’s victory in Bihar polls, bypolls, local body elections shows people’s faith in PM Modi: Smriti Irani
  • PM Modi flags off 100th ‘Kisan Rail’, says it has strengthened small and marginal farmers
  • Serum Institute expects approval for AstraZeneca vaccine in days
Travel

Coimbatore

Male elephant dies after being caught in electric fence near Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 5, 2021

Share

Elephant poaching is rampant in the foothills of the Western Ghats of Coimbatore in places like Narasipuram, Thondamuthur, Iruttuppallam, Chemmedu, Alandurai, Anaikatti and Kanuvai, farmers continue to be killed by elephants. Elephants have been damaging agricultural lands as well.

One of the wild elephants had come to Thondamuthur area in search of food. The male elephant died tragically when it was thrown into a fence set up there near the agricultural land owned by one Durai in Chemmedu. Early in the morning, when the people of the area went to the forest, they saw the dead elephant and informed the Thondamuthur Wildlife Sanctuary. Forest officials arrived on the scene and the remains of the male elephant has been sent for a physical examination. The police are investigating the area where the electric fence was erected for the agricultural land.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿