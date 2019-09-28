Male elephant electrocuted

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A male elephant was Saturday found dead due to electrocution, after it came into contact with an electric fence of a farm near Chadivayal on the outskirts.

The passersby noticed the carcass lying near the fence and informed forest department officials in Madukkarai range, who rushed to the banana farm, owned by Thangavel, police said.

The officials suspect that the elephant, about five year old in appearance, might have come into contact with the live fence and died in the wee hours.

The postmortem will reveal the cause of the death, they said.