Man arrested for impersonating as police official

Coimbatore : A 25-year old man was arrested Monday for threatening a woman and impersonating as a police official, in connection with the repayment of a bank loan she had taken to give it to her colleague.

According to police, the 49-year old Rajeshwari, a teacher by profession, had taken a loan from bank to help her colleague Pradeep Kumar.

Pradeep was not repaying the due to Rajeshwari, putting her in trouble and started forcing him to repay in the bank, police said.

Rajeshwari received a call from one Prashant claiming to be an inspector of a city police station and warned her dire consequences of asking loan due from Pradeep.

After coming to know that Pradee kumar played a trick, she lodged a complaint with the same police station and inquiry revealed that Pradeep Kumar had assigned his brother Prashanth to threaten Rajeshwari.

Prashant was arrested and further investigations on, police said.